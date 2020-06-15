Why Hilary Swank Wants Viewers to See This "Heartbreaking and Hopeful" Documentary

Hilary Swank is throwing her support behind a new movie—and she's not even in it.

The two-time Oscar winner wants to draw attention to WOMAN, a new documentary premiering on the Cinemoi network this Tuesday, June 16.

Directed by Yann Arthus-Bertrand and Anastasia Mikova—and with support from non-profit organizations across the globe—the film takes viewers to 50 countries as it shines a light on the many challenges and gender stereotypes woman face, regardless of their economic, social or geographic circumstances. Audiences will be introduced to inspiring women who found the strength to fight societal norms in regards to education, reproduction and in their careers.

"WOMAN is mesmerizing, heartbreaking and hopeful," Swank tells E! News. "Through revealing, powerful personal stories, the documentary opens our eyes to the plights, barriers and triumphs of women of all color all over the planet."