Cosy Chic Essentials to Warm Up Your Winter

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
While some of us are returning to the office, others are still going strong working from home. At this point, our fashion game is coming to an end with the repetition of the same sweatshirts and leggings every day. But who said comfort comes at the cost of style?
Continue to slay all-day and rock your at-home #OOTD with Amazon Australia's range, with pieces including stylish faux-fur coat jackets and comfy fuzzy slippers.
Shop below for everything you need to spice up your indoor wardrobe!
PRETTYGARDEN Faux Shearling Oversized Coat Jacket with Pockets
Effortless, cozy, chic… this Faux Fur Oversized Coat keeps you ready for all impromptu photo ops in the cold while still staying warm. With a huge variety of colors, you're spoiled for choice, though our pick is the Dark Brown. Available in size Small through 3X-Large.
Longxu Women's Silk Satin Loungewear Set
Since we are already spending so much time indoors, why not do it in something that makes you look gorgeous and chic? Get into a warm bubble bath, grab a glass of wine and slip into these luxurious silky pajamas after. With 10 colors to choose from, sizes range from X-Small to XXX-Large.
Yeokou Warm Sherpa-Lined Athletic Sweatpants
Who said basic can't be turned into a fashionable statement? Get cute and comfy in these sweatpants, with pockets large enough to bring your essentials from your bedroom to the living room. Sizes range from X-Small to XX-Large with 4 colors option. You can also opt for fleece to keep your warm and fuzzy throughout winter!
Mcupper Oversized Batwing Sleeve Sweater
There's nothing better than wearing an over-sized knitted sweater to look effortlessly put-together, yet comfy and cute at the same time. Available in one-size fits most, this lightweight caramel knit is the perfect thow-on for after your morning yoga session.
SweatyRocks Drawstring-Waist Striped Side Jogger with Pocket
If you are tired of your classic sweatpants, switch your look up with these designer-inspired sweatpants! The vertical stripes on the side lends an athletic flair, perfect for jogging, stretching or running errands. With over 10 designs to choose from, these sweatpants come in sizes X-Small through X-Large. Added bonus: pockets.
While you're shopping for more loungewear, check out these Chic and Comfy PJs under $30, and these 7 Colourful Leggings to Brighten Up Your Workout!