WELCOME!

The New E! Online is here
Black Lives MatterFeel GoodWhere Are They Now?

Cosy Chic Essentials to Warm Up Your Winter

Feel good and look good!
By Amelia Lee Jun 16, 2020 12:24 AMTags
AustraliaTop NewsShopping
E-Comm: Cosy ChicE!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

While some of us are returning to the office, others are still going strong working from home. At this point, our fashion game is coming to an end with the repetition of the same sweatshirts and leggings every day. But who said comfort comes at the cost of style?

Continue to slay all-day and rock your at-home #OOTD with Amazon Australia's range, with pieces including stylish faux-fur coat jackets and comfy fuzzy slippers.

Shop below for everything you need to spice up your indoor wardrobe

read
Chic and Comfy PJ's Under $30

PARLOVABLE Fuzzy Faux Fur Slippers

Lounge around in the coziest fluffy slippers that keep your tootsies toasty and warm. If pink isn't your color, check out their other options! Available in US 5 through US 10.

from $27.90
Amazon Australia

PJ Harlow Cami and Pant Set

Available from sizes X-Small to X-Large and in 6 different colors, this dreamy PJ Harlow will have your friends wondering how you ALWAYS look so good, even when they call at 2am tearing about their latest drama.

from $33.73
Amazon Australia

Trending Stories

1

Fired Vanderpump Star Stassi Schroeder Reveals Baby's Due Date

2
Exclusive

Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Celebratory Trip to Wyoming

3

Why Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's Breakup Is ''Different This Time''

PRETTYGARDEN Faux Shearling Oversized Coat Jacket with Pockets

Effortless, cozy, chic… this Faux Fur Oversized Coat keeps you ready for all impromptu photo ops in the cold while still staying warm. With a huge variety of colors, you're spoiled for choice, though our pick is the Dark Brown. Available in size Small through 3X-Large.  

from $50.79
Amazon Australia

Longxu Women's Silk Satin Loungewear Set

Since we are already spending so much time indoors, why not do it in something that makes you look gorgeous and chic? Get into a warm bubble bath, grab a glass of wine and slip into these luxurious silky pajamas after. With 10 colors to choose from, sizes range from X-Small to XXX-Large.

from $46.17
Amazon Australia

Yeokou Warm Sherpa-Lined Athletic Sweatpants

Who said basic can't be turned into a fashionable statement? Get cute and comfy in these sweatpants, with pockets large enough to bring your essentials from your bedroom to the living room. Sizes range from X-Small to XX-Large with 4 colors option. You can also opt for fleece to keep your warm and fuzzy throughout winter!

$43.22
Amazon Australia

Mcupper Oversized Batwing Sleeve Sweater

There's nothing better than wearing an over-sized knitted sweater to look effortlessly put-together, yet comfy and cute at the same time. Available in one-size fits most, this lightweight caramel knit is the perfect thow-on for after your morning yoga session. 

$32.46
Amazon Australia

SweatyRocks Drawstring-Waist Striped Side Jogger with Pocket

If you are tired of your classic sweatpants, switch your look up with these designer-inspired sweatpants! The vertical stripes on the side lends an athletic flair, perfect for jogging, stretching or running errands. With over 10 designs to choose from, these sweatpants come in sizes X-Small through X-Large. Added bonus: pockets. 

From $29.21
Amazon Australia

While you're shopping for more loungewear, check out these Chic and Comfy PJs under $30, and these 7 Colourful Leggings to Brighten Up Your Workout!

Trending Stories

1

MTV Cuts Ties With Siesta Key's Alex Kompothecras

2

Fired Vanderpump Star Stassi Schroeder Reveals Baby's Due Date

3

Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster Share Their First Vogue Cover

4

How tWitch Boss and Allison Holker Danced Their Way Into Our Hearts

5

Jax Taylor Responds to Lance Bass' Claim They Cut Business Ties