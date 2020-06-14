Beyoncé Demands Justice for Breonna Taylor With Powerful Letter to the Kentucky Attorney General

Beyoncé is using her voice in more ways than one.

On Sunday, the Lion King actress penned a powerful letter to the Kentucky Attorney General, Daniel Cameron, to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police during a narcotic raid at her Louisville, Kentucky apartment on March 13.

"It has now been over three months since members of the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) killed Breonna Taylor," Beyoncé's letter began, which was shared on her website.

The 38-year-old singer's letter continued, "While 'Breonna's Law' passed in Louisville and federal legislation has been introduced that [it] will also ban no-knock warrants, these small steps in the right direction are painful reminders that there has still been no justice for Breonna Taylor or her family."

"Three months have passed and the LMPD's investigations have created more questions than answers...," she expressed. "Three months have passed and zero arrests have been made, and no officers have been fired."