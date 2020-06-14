Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Dead at 34: Priyanka Chopra and More Stars React

Famed Bollywood actor Sushan Singh Rajput has reportedly died at the age of 34.
According to the Associated Press, who cited police and Indian media outlets, the Kai Po Che actor was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra, a coastal suburb in the west of Mumbai, India.
The death was confirmed by Mumbai police spokesperson, Pranaya Ashok, who told the Times of India that an investigation is underway. Rajput's public relations team also confirmed the news, sharing a photo of the performer to Instagram.
"Shocked and deeply saddened," the post read. "No words can express the loss. Our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends."
In light of the news, condolences and tributes to the 34-year-old actor have flooded social media, including from India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.
"Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon," Modi tweeted. "He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti."
Actress Priyanka Chopra shared a selfie with the actor, along with a beautiful message.
"I'm stunned," Chopra tweeted. "U must have been in so much pain. I hope u are at peace wherever u are my friend. Gone too soon. I'll never forget our conversations about astrophysics at sunrise.Words cease to make sense. RIP Sushant. My condolences to the family & everyone grieving this huge loss."
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar also shared his heartbreak.
"Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless," he tweeted. "I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I'd enjoyed the film and wish I'd been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family."
Homeland actress Nimrat Kaur called his death a "jolt" to the industry.
"Absolutely gutted and heartbroken for Sushant and his loved ones and family," she wrote. "Really can't believe his journey's ended on this untimely, devastating note. Praying for his soul...gone so soon.Yet another horrendous jolt for our industry. So deeply tragic...#RIPSushantSinghRajput."
And professional cricket player, Irfan Pathan, shared his last interaction with Rajput.
"I chatted with him last at the Taj Hotel Gym," he wrote on Twitter. "I praised him for his work in Kedarnath & his reply was ‘Bhai please do watch chhichhore' you will love it!'"
E! News has reached out to Rajput's rep and local authorities for confirmation, but have yet to receive a response.