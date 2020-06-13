Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya’s Birthday Party Was Fit for a Queen

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union continue their reign as coolest celebrity parents after throwing an epic birthday bash for their daughter, Zaya Wade.
The 13-year-old celebrated the occasion with a creative combination of themes: medieval and pride. In photos retweeted by Union, the proud stepmother wears a lovely dress and headband, while her husband sports sunglasses, a leather kilt and his newly-famous red hair.
But Zaya stole the show in an outfit that screams Middle Ages with a modern twist, wearing a flowing green velvet dress with a glimmering crown and vibrant purple braids.
"Best day!! So glad we were able to create a special day for her 13th birthday," Gabrielle wrote. "She was surrounded by love and had the best time!"
Zaya also shared photos to Instagram, offering a caption in true medieval font, "ᗯᕼᗴᑎ Tᕼᗴ Tᕼᗴᗰᗴ Iᔕ ᗰOᗪᖇᗴᑎ ᗰᗴᗪIᐯᗩᒪ KIᑎᘜᗪOᗰ #13."
The birthday girl also wrote, "Stronger together, #happypride."
In a birthday post on Zaya's actual birthday, May 29, Gabrielle gushed over her stepdaughter's strength.
"You are such an inspiration and motivation to get my butt up everyday and fight," she wrote. "When I'm weary, frustrated, full of rage, I see your face and your joy and you living your best life and I want that for all of us. I love you sooooo much kid!! Enjoy this day and everyday knowing you are loved, protected, respected, admired and celebrated."
And of course, her father also had something to say.
"Waking up and watching you smile, watching you walk in your truth and live your life your way is one of the greatest gifts I've been able to experience in my life," Dwyane wrote. "In a world where the color of your skin is deemed a threat you continue to be the bravest person I know and I'm gonna stand by your side until there isn't anymore standing left to do. I love you more than words can articulate."
Zaya first came out as transgender in February, when Gabrielle shared an announcement to social media that described her stepdaughter as compassionate, loving and smart.
"It's OK to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are," Gabrielle wrote. "Love and light good people."
In a video that accompanied the original post, Zaya opened up during a father-daughter bonding moment.
"[For those who] are afraid they will be judged, I would say don't even think about that," Zaya said. "Just be true to yourself because, what's the point of being on this Earth if you're going to try and be someone you're not? It's like you're not even living as yourself, which is the dumbest concept to me. Be true and don't really care what the stereotypical way of being you is."
"I know [things] can get tough but I think you push through and you be the best you and especially more recently, it's become more accepting," Zaya added in the video. "Even through hard times, you gotta just push through. It's worth it. I think it's very worth it when you reach that point of yourself. You can look in the mirror and say hi to yourself."
In the time since, Dwyane and Gabrielle have been strong allies to Zaya, her father even taking interviews with Good Morning America and appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss his daughter's decision to live as a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.