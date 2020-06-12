Jay Pharoah Says a Police Officer Kneeled on His Neck After Being Stopped While Jogging

Jay Pharoah says he "could have easily" met a fate similar to George Floyd's following a recent encounter with officers from the Los Angeles Police Department.

In a video posted to the comedian's Instagram account on Friday, Pharoah described an alleged incident in which the police stopped him while he was jogging on a L.A. sidewalk because they said he "fit the description" of a man they were attempting to locate. The Saturday Night Live alum said one officer put his knee on his neck, comparing his experience to the fatal police detainment of George Floyd.

Included in Pharoah's video, which you can watch below, is footage taken of the incident on a nearby security camera. Pharoah said it took place a week before a video of Ahmaud Arbery's killing, who was shot while jogging in a Georgia neighborhood, surfaced online in April.

Pharoah said he was running along Ventura Boulevard when he noticed a police officer begin to approach him on his left side. "I'm not thinking anything of it, because I'm a law abiding citizen," he recalled.