Syfy Wants You—Yes, You!—to Design Wynonna Earp Season 4's Key Art

It's been a long wait, but the return of Wynonna Earp is almost here. And Syfy wants you—yes, you!—to design the new key art for season four.

Through a partnership with Tongal, Syfy is asking Earpers to create and submit their designs for the official Wynonna Earp season four key art. Series showrunner Emily Andras will be the judge and select the winner. The winner will have their art featured across all platforms as the official key art as well as win $1,000. Five runners-up will also be selected as well, and each runner-up will receive $100 and may see their artwork spotlighted on Syfy's social channels.