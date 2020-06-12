Rachel Lindsay Calls for More Change After Matt James Cast as First Black Lead of The Bachelor

The Bachelor has its first Black lead in Matt James. But there's more to be done, according to The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay.

Matt James, pal to Bachelor Nation veterans Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown, was originally cast for Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette. However, that season of TV has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While Clare's season sat in limbo, a campaign was launched for The Bachelor franchise to be more diverse. A petition signed and circulated by fans and veteran cast members called for the reality series to cast a lead of color as well as increase diversity behind the screens. It's something Rachel Lindsay echoed on Good Morning America after Matt James' casting was announced.