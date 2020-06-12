The Bachelor Casts Matt James as Its First Black Male Lead

Matt James has been announced as the new star of The Bachelor!

The ABC series shared the news with fans on Friday, making James the first Black male lead on the series. James was originally cast on Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette just months ago, but production was put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

"It's official...your next Bachelor is @mattjames919!" the Bachelor Twitter account shared.

James' casting on the series comes after a campaign was launched urging The Bachelor to cast a Black male lead. In 2017, Rachel Lindsay made history on The Bachelorette as the first, and until now, only Black lead of the series.

James, a 28-year-old real estate broker, appeared on Good Morning America on Friday to speak about the news, calling his casting on the show, "A step in the right direction."

GMA also had Lindsay on the show and she addressed the lack of diversity in Bachelor Nation history.

"When Rachel speaks, we listen," James said. "She has a very important voice in all of this being the first Black woman, person of color, to have a lead. So, I think that we're all following suit in that conversation and this is hopefully the first of many Black men to be in this position that I'm in now."