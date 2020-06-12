7 Colourful Leggings to Brighten Up Your Workout

E!
by Kate-Marie Thorpe | Fri., Jun. 12, 2020 12:31 AM
E!
There's just something about bold leggings that makes us go the extra mile at the gym.
With restrictions easing around Australia, gyms, Pilates studios and fitness centres are soon to be reopened. Now is the perfect time to get set for your next workout and add some colourful leggings to your activewear wardrobe. We've rounded up our favourites below!
Available in a range of 8 shades, we can't help but dig the fig in Amazon's signature range of high-waisted, moisture-wicking leggings. Built for yoga studio and beyond, this size-inclusive style comes in sizes XS-XL and plus sizes 1X-3X. Did we mention… they have pockets?
To the dance studio – and beyond! This unique weave of pink, purple and blue will take your workout next-level. Featuring 4-way stretch fabric and a soft, no-dig waistband, these ¾ beauties will fast become your favourites for the pricepoint.
Featuring QUEENIEKE signature ReBound Basic material, these ¾ length tights have the perfect amount of stretch to take on any yoga position. Salute to the sun in style with a keyhole cutaway, and stay dry thanks to the moisture-wicking fabric composition. Take them for a spin with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Take centre stage and unleash your inner ballerina with this chic pair of pink tights, featuring a cute cross-hatch pattern. Perfect for dance class, running or re-watching Save the Last Dance at home, the buttery-soft moisture-wicking fabric will keep you dry as you sweat it out.
Feeling peachy? Give your behind a lift in a pair of compression tights, which assist in shaping and sculpting your finer assets. Squats will be a cinch in these bright tights made with 3D-stretch fabric, for the ultimate in comfort and coverage.
We promised bright leggings, and FEOYA sure do deliver on that front! Featuring a unique, textured weave that's perfect for stretching and squatting, these vibrant tights will make you smile every time you catch yourself in the gym-room mirror. Orange not your thing? Check out the pink and red versions too.
Whether you're hitting the pavement or headed back to the gym, these teal mesh tights will have you looking your best. Comfortable, breathable and completely seamless, these sleek leggings really deliver on both style and stretch factor.
