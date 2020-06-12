Chic and Comfy PJ's Under $30

by Natalie Rose Boyd | Fri., Jun. 12, 2020 12:48 AM
It's been a while since our normal clothes have seen the light of day. At this point, we've basically dedicated a pair of joggers for each day of the week. If you're like us and are looking to elevate the classic oversize tee, sweats, shorts, leggings rotation, then the pajama trend is perfect for WFH.
We've picked out some of our faves below. Shop away!
Do you get hot through the night? Well this modern set is for you. With adjustable straps and availability in size Small to XXX-Large, this one is sure to be comfy. It is also available in a soft pastel pink!
If you haven't jumped on the satin PJ trend, you need to. Featuring a luxurious softness, this lightweight PJ set is begging for an Insta pic. *Cue the wine*. If dark colours aren't your style, check out their other 7 colours - one will be sure to fancy you! Available in size Small through to XXX-Large.
Bring back the 90's!. Made with a cozy fleece material - this set is sure to keep you warm all through Winter, all you need is a hot chocolate. It is also has 16 other colours!. Available in size Small through to XX-Large.
We really can't get enough of plaid print. These pants are 100% made with a super soft double-sided cotton, and f you love them as much as we do, you can buy them in 14 other colours. Available in size Small through to X-Large.
This fun and floral set also comes in two shades of blue-one light and one dark-and will keep you cozy and chic all day! Available in sizes Small through XXX-Large.
Three words: THEY HAVE POCKETS! Featuring a draw-string waist and a huge variety of colours, these snug PJ pants are sure to be a staple in your sleepover bag. Available in sizes Small through to X-Large.
Whether you want to spoil yourself or someone else, this luxurious robe is sure to get someone's heart throbbing. It is also available in a beautiful, rich burgundy colour and dark fuchsia. Did we also mention that one size fits most!
Looking to spice up your loungewear? Shop our bright Winter accessories, or spice up your beauty regime with these celeb WFH looks.
