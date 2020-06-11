Prince Harry Shares His Fears for Son Archie's Future in Heartfelt Message

Prince Harry is opening up.

On Thursday, the Duke of Sussex showed his support for African Parks, a non-profit conservation organization, by writing the forward for its annual review. In his message, Harry, who serves as the president of the charity, shared his commitment towards creating a better future for his and wife Meghan Markle's 13-month-old son Archie Harrison, and the generations to come.

"Since becoming a father, I feel the pressure is even greater to ensure we can give our children the future they deserve, a future that hasn't been taken from them, and a future full of possibility and opportunity," he wrote. "I want us all to be able to tell our children that yes, we saw this coming, and with the determination and help from an extraordinary group of committed individuals, we did what was needed to restore these essential ecosystems."

The dotting dad also touched on issues that have been causing strain on the planet, among them being the novel coronavirus. "We are currently living through an extinction crisis, and now a global pandemic that has shaken us to our core and brought the world to a standstill," Harry explained. "The gravity of these challenges is coming to light, but we must not be paralyzed by them."