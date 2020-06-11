Kristen Bell, Justin Theroux and More Stars Speak Out Against Racism In "I Take Responsibility" PSA

Celebrities are taking a stand for racial justice.

On Thursday, Kristen Bell, Justin Theroux and more came together for Confluential Content's "I Take Responsibility" Campaign, a PSA done in partnership with the NAACP that encourages white Americans to stand up to racism. Aly Raisman, Bryce Dallas Howard, Debra Messing, Haley Joy Lenz, Ilana Glazer, Julianne Moore, Aaron Paul, Kesha, Mark Duplass, Piper Perabo, Sarah Paulson and Stanley Tucci also lent their voices to the cause, each sharing their commitment to supporting organizations dedicated to fighting injustice.

In a video titled "I Take Responsibility," the stars detailed moments in their lives where they could have been better allies. Bell took responsibility "for every time it was easier to ignore than to call it out of for what it was," while Theroux took responsibility "for every not-so funny joke" and "every unfair stereotype."

Referencing recent events, Howard made herself accountable for "every time I explained away police brutality or turned a blind eye."