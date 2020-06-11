Joan Smalls Calls Fashion Industry's Silence "Insulting" Amid the Black Lives Matter Movement

While she applauded those who fought for her, Smalls called out the brands who have apologized and promised to "do better."

"My reply to you is: This is your chance! The moment when you speak up and demonstrate that you care. If you genuinely care, then show it!" she urged. "Your silence is not only insulting, it is a part of the bigger problem within this industry. I've seen many people who miraculously developed empathy, yet when they are behind closed doors, they are a part of the group holding us back. We see you! Do you see us now?"

As the star completed her message, Smalls also declared that she will be donating half of her income for the remainder of the year to organizations in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and said she will encourage brands to also give back, as well as establish policies "to further racial inclusivity" within their companies. In her message, she also said she will be putting together a list of creatives and people of color in the industry "who can help diversity all brands."

"Behind these brands are individuals, individuals who should have humility," her message concluded. "I urge you to use your voice and your infrastructure to help us. I urge all of you to stand with us. Together we are stronger."

Smalls read similar remarks aloud in a video posted to Instagram, noting in the caption, "This industry that I love has profited from us but has never considered us equal. This. Stops. Now. It's time for the fashion industry to stand up and show their solidarity."