Vanessa Bryant Reveals Tattoos Honoring Gianna and Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of herself getting a tattoo in honor of her late husband Kobe Bryant.

"I wanted my boo boo's @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me," she wrote on the social network. She then gave a shout-out to the tattoo artist, Nikko Hurtado, who she said "came through for me."

"Truly honored to give you something to keep with you my friend," Hurtado wrote.

She also shared footage from February of herself getting a tattoo in honor of her late daughter Gianna Bryant.

"Gigi's sweet message transferred on me…So happy I can see my Gigi's handwriting [every day]," Vanessa posted.

Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. in January. They were 41 years old and 13 years old, respectively. Seven others died in the crash, as well: John Altobelli, a baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa; his wife, Keri Altobelli; their daughter, Alyssa Altobelli; Christina Mauser, an assistant Mamba Sports Academy basketball coach; Payton Chester, a player on the team; her mother, Sarah Chester; and Ara Zobayan, the pilot.