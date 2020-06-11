Bec + Bridge Spill On MBFWA 2020: Behind The Collection

Australian born, Bec + Bridge is a women's designer label founded in 2003. Only one year later, they were invited to show at MBFWA. Now, after more than 15 years in business, the brand has worked closely with both national and international partners including leading department store David Jones, Farfetch, Luisa Via Roma, Harvey Nichols and Shopbop.

"Since opening up our retail stores a couple of years ago, what we found is that we seem to be able to cater for quite a broad demographic which is great," Bridget explains. "Our core customer is the girl who loves to go out: she's very social; she likes to party and have fun."

Becky Cooper adds that their customer also understands value for money and really appreciates good quality without breaking the budget.