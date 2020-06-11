Bec + Bridge Spill On MBFWA 2020: Behind The Collection

Australian born, Bec + Bridge is a women's designer label founded in 2003. Only one year later, they were invited to show at MBFWA. Now, after more than 15 years in business, the brand has worked closely with both national and international partners including leading department store David Jones, Farfetch, Luisa Via Roma, Harvey Nichols and Shopbop.
"Since opening up our retail stores a couple of years ago, what we found is that we seem to be able to cater for quite a broad demographic which is great," Bridget explains. "Our core customer is the girl who loves to go out: she's very social; she likes to party and have fun."
Becky Cooper adds that their customer also understands value for money and really appreciates good quality without breaking the budget.
As much as ‘breaking the budget' kind of sounds appealing, Becky explains that part of the brands ethos is to sit with high fashion brands but come in at an accessible price point.
"We manufacture 90% of our collection in Australia, and that's what we've always tried to achieve and maintain."
When prompted on what the inspiration was behind their newest Resort 2021 collection, the iconic duo looked no further than the decades gone by. Their newest collection is inspired by the 80's – "by this idea of a modern, powerful woman" Bridget reveals. "We had a lot of fun with the collection. It is a real clash of colours, textures and silhouettes."
Bec + Bridge sure doesn't turn a shy-eye to modern, powerful women as the brand has already been seen on many celebs. However, the pair dish that they can't help but get a ‘kick' every time they see Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber walking around in their pieces.
"Its very exciting. We've never paid a celebrity to wear anything. It's always been an organic thing where they've picked it out themselves, or stylists picked it out for them." Becky reveals.
What's better than someone stopping you on the street asking "is that Kendall's dress?"