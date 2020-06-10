Cory Wharton Reacts to MTV's Decision to Cut Ties With Taylor Selfridge

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jun. 10, 2020 6:59 PM
Cory Wharton says he is "disappointed and saddened" by MTV's decision to cut ties with Taylor Selfridge.
On Wednesday, MTV announced via a spokesperson that they are "ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge," after "racist statements" resurfaced on social media. They explained, "MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice."
Now, Taylor's partner, Cory, is revealing that he stands by his girlfriend, but has chosen to continue working with the network. "One of my favorite athletes of all-time is Kobe Bryant and one of his favorite philosophies is ‘Control what you can control.' What I can't control, though, is the decisions that MTV as a company has made," Wharton told E! News on Wednesday. "I have not parted ways with MTV. That needs to be understood. I've learned that burning bridges is never the solution."
He continued, "Even though I have no ill-will against MTV, I am disappointed and saddened by their decision."
Cory and Taylor were supposed to star in Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor's Baby Special on Monday, but as Taylor's comments resurfaced, the network said they decided to instead air an episode of Catfish.
For those who wished to view that special, Cory expressed gratitude and promised to continue to share a look into his family's life through other outlets. "As all of you know, narrative is a very powerful tool. I feel like the narrative that you want about me should be accurate. It should be true, and it should be from me," he shared. "This is why I am putting all of my time, energy and effort into my YouTube channel. That's where you'll get an inside look at my family as we build our life together."
YouTube
Meanwhile, a source tells E! News, "Many were surprised at MTV's decision because the network has been aware of her tweets from 8 years ago but have continued to rehire her."
Cory's ex-girlfriend and mother of his daughter, Cheyenne Floyd, previously discussed these tweets with Selfridge on an episode of Teen Mom. According to Entertainment Weekly, Taylor told Cheyenne, "At the time, because I was younger, I wasn't thinking it was anything negative... I thought, 'Oh, this is funny,' or something like that, but it's not. This happened a long time ago. That's my biggest mistake. I just had to grow up, honestly. I had to experience other places."
The source says Taylor's resurfaced statement are not an accurate depiction of her current beliefs. "Of course Taylor regrets those messages and knows they are wrong but that is not who she is today," the insider explains. "She's constantly working at educating herself, being better and becoming an ally."
Moving forward, the source says that Cory and Taylor are "focused on being the best parents to their daughter, Mila."
E! News has reached out to MTV for comment.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?