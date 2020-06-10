Seinne Fleming Says The Bachelor's Diversity Issue Is "Isolating" Viewers

Seinne Fleming is speaking out about The Bachelor's diversity issue.

Fleming, who was a contestant on the 22nd season of the The Bachelor, spoke to E! News exclusively on why she believes the franchise is "isolating" viewers because of the lack of diversity seen onscreen.

The reality TV personality shared with E! News that while she wasn't a "huge fan" of the franchise before she appeared on the hit show, she was drawn in when they "finally cast a Black Bachelorette."

Referencing Rachel Lindsay's history-making season of The Bachelorette, Fleming explained, "That was one of the main reasons why I ended up auditioning for the show because I thought, 'Oh okay, well maybe they are kind of maybe changing things up, making things a little more inclusive. I quickly learned that was not the case."

Flemming told to E! News that Lindsay being the Bachelorette "wasn't necessarily a fluke because she deserved to be and she was a great Bachelorette" but rather, it was a "fluke" that the franchise didn't continue to follow that "pattern" of diversity.

Since Lindsay, The Bachelorette as not cast a Black woman or woman of color as its lead.