RHONY Preview: Tinsley Mortimer Announces She's Moving to Chicago to Get Married!

Not the reaction she was looking for.

In this exclusive clip from tonight's all-new The Real Housewives of New York City, Tinsley Mortimer reveals to her co-stars that she's moving to Chicago to marry on-off boyfriend Scott Kluth. Unfortunately for Tinsley, her big news garners an underwhelming response.

"Today, Tinsley told me that this is it and she will be getting married and this is it," Leah McSweeney kicks off the conversation.

In a flashback from two hours prior, Tinsley is seen telling Leah that there isn't "physically a ring," but she knows she'll be moving to Chicago to start her life with Scott.

"Is there physically like a ring or something right now? No. Is that definitely happening, are we getting married? I just know it that I will be moving to Chicago, I'm not sure exactly when," the former High Society star notes in the flashback. "But, I know and I know that we're gonna be together and I know that we'll be making this work."