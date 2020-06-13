WELCOME!

We are testing a new site experience for you
Black Lives MatterFeel GoodWhere Are They Now?

Recoup a Bit of That Prom Season Magic With These Throwbacks of Stars at the Big Dance

While pretty much no one is able to go to prom this year (unless it's the virtual, celeb-hosted variety), we can all enjoy these throwbacks of stars in formal wear. Two words: '80s hair.
By Sarah Grossbart Jun 13, 2020 7:00 AMTags
CelebritiesSchool
Related: Khloe Kardashian Goes to Prom!

If the world of pop culture and everyone who loves and follows it (that'd be you, E! News reader) were a high school, celebrities would undoubtedly be the cool kids.

Just think how breathlessly we consume the minutiae of their daily lives. We cheer for the class couples (hi, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend!), speculate over who is most likely to succeed (at the Oscars, on the Met Gala red carpet, throughout television's fall schedule) and campaign for who we'd like to see as president. (So, Oprah Winfrey, that's a firm no?) 

And we're forever declaring someone queen. See: Zendaya, Ariana Grande, and, as always, Beyoncé

photos
Best Prom Movies

So no shock here that in real life, future celebs were already being crowned in high school with everyone from Meryl Streep to Halle Berry honored by their classmates from New Jersey and Ohio. (Also, Will Ferrell just straight up snagged his date's tiara, which we're absolutely here for.) 

And while pretty much no high schooler is able to go to prom this year, unless it's the virtual kind or a backyard date put together by the sweetest babysitting charge you ever did see and there are many heavy, entirely imperative conversations happening, we can all still enjoy a bit of levity with these throwbacks of your favorite stars at the big dance. Because while some promgoers were every bit as impossibly chic as you'd imagine (though, to be fair, Yara Shahidi was a high school senior in Ungaro all of three years ago) others fell victim to the same trends we all tried. (Remember two-piece formalwear?) 

Also, if you need more convincing, we'll leave you with two words: '80s hair. 

Instagram
John Stamos

Have mercy! "#TBT #Prom #Hair," he wrote on Instagram.

Allure
Taraji P. Henson

The Empire actress was homecoming queen when she attended Oxon Hill High School in Maryland. She graduated in 1988. She told Allure in a June on-camera interview, "I really didn't think I was gonna win. That's a very surprised look. I used to rock honey blond in high school. I was blonde before Beyoncé."

Twitter
Lance Bass & Danielle Fishel

Can you believe the 'N Sync singer went to prom with the Boy Meets World beauty?!

Instagram
Jaden Smith

Looks like Smith is in high demand for this season's prom nights. The Hunger Games actress Amandla Stenberg took her pal to high school's most anticipated evening. 

Courtesy Giuliana Rancic
Giuliana Rancic

It looks like the E! News cohost always had a flair for fashion.

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
Britney Spears

Looks like the singer has always been a daddy's girl! The pop star poses with her father for her freshman formal dance. 

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
George Clooney

The good-looking star flashes his handsome mug at junior prom. 

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
Reese Witherspoon

The Oscar winner was a stunner way before she was Legally Blonde! The Southern beauty rocks dark red lips in this shot from senior year. 

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
Carrie Underwood

The country crooner was always destined to be a star, even in her senior prom pic. 

Instagram
Jaden Smith

The ultimate superhero prom king! The 16-year-old makes a bold fashion statement dressed in the same Batman costume he wore to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding. 

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
Dianna Agron

Looks like the Glee star didn't use her own high school persona to channel mean girl Quinn Fabray. The TV star flashes an adorable smile after being crowned junior homecoming princess. 

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
Amanda Seyfried

The blond beauty looks adorable as she poses with her pals in her junior homecoming pic. 

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
Elizabeth Banks

The Hunger Games star is barely recognizable in this shot from her senior-year dance, where she was crowned queen. 

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
Fergie

Looks like this mama-to-be was just as Fergalicious in her high school days! The singer was all smiles in her senior prom court pic. 

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
Paul Rudd

Apparently, the funnyman has been stealing hearts since his high school days. The This Is 40 star proudly poses in a pic for the senior homecoming court. Love the mullet, man. 

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
Sandra Bullock
The Oscar-winning actress looks elated as she dances with her senior year homecoming date. 
Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
Renée Zellweger

The Bridget Jones star rocks her best '80's bangs at her senior Christmas dance. 

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
Halle Berry

All hail Halle! The actress was crowned prom queen back in her high school days. 

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
Kellie Pickler

Apparently, the country crooner had killer abs (and wasn't afraid to flaunt 'em!) at her junior prom. We're jealous. 

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
Kim Kardashian

The E! star is gorgeous in her senior prom pic. 

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
Kristin Chenoweth

The singer was cute as a button—and brunette!—in her 8th grade dance photo. 

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
Lance Bass

The high school sophmore sports suit for the formal dance. 

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
Lindsay Lohan

The 26-year-old actress—who is currently serving 90 days in locked down rehab—looks innocent as ever in her freshman homecoming photo. 

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
Brooklyn Decker

We bet the brunette beauty had no idea she'd grow up to be a Sports Illustrated stunner when she posed for this junior homecoming pic. 

Trending Stories

1

Fired Vanderpump Rules Star Stassi Schroeder Is Pregnant

2

Jessica Mulroney Apologizes to Sasha Exeter After Sending "Threats"

3

Nikki Bella Is Having a Boy! Look Back at Her Pregnancy Journey

4

What Happened to Lori Vallow's Kids: Buried Remains and 2 Arrests

5

Kelly Clarkson Files for Divorce From Brandon Blackstock