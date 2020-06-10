Vanderpump Rules' Billie Lee Says Jax Taylor "Refused to Film" With Her Because She's Transgender

After Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules, Billie Lee took to Twitter to call for Jax Taylor to be let go, as well.

"@BravoTV, what about Jax Taylor? He refused to film with me because I was trans and called him out on his white cis privilege," she tweeted on Tuesday. "Stop celebrating his disgusting actions. #CancelJaxTaylor."

Scenes featuring both Lee and Taylor have aired on the show.

This wasn't the first time the former SUR hostess had spoken out about a cast member. In a 2019 blog post, Lee wrote some of her coworkers "were threatened by my differences" and were "going out of their way to exclude me." She also claimed there was an unnamed person who was "demanding I be fired from the show because he didn't feel comfortable working with me."

"His exact words were, 'I'm not gonna lose all I have worked hard for for something stupid I may say or do to offend her. Are we all supposed to tip toe around her because she's trans?'" she wrote. "Like most men during the #MeToo movement he was so afraid of saying the wrong thing that he just wanted me gone."

E! News reached out to Taylor and Bravo for comments but did not receive any.