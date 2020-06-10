Lizzo Calls Out Body Shamers in Powerful Message: "I Am Beautiful"

Lizzo has a message for her social media critics.

In a video posted to TikTok this week, the superstar singer called out body shamers and informed them that she works out for herself and not for anyone else.

"Hey, so I've been working out consistently for the last five years, and it may come as a surprise to some of y'all that I'm not working out to have your ideal body type," Lizzo said in her video message, which showed footage from her workouts. "I'm working out to have my ideal body type, and you know what type that is? None of your f--king business, because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job."

"So next time you wanna come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald's or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own f--king self and worry about your own goddamn body," the 32-year-old Grammy winner continued.