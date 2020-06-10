Faith Stowers Speaks Out After Vanderpump Rules Fires Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute

After Stowers' comments made headlines, brands Billie, Secret Deodorant and Skrewball Whiskey confirmed to E! News that they had ended their advertising partnerships with Schroeder. Additionally, Schroeder's agency and publicist told Variety they are no longer working with her.

This past weekend, Schroeder and Doute issued public apologies to their respective Instagram accounts.

In her post, Doute wrote, "I have been taking some time to really process what I've been seeing, feeling and learning. And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers. Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement's treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to her."

While Schroeder wrote, "What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness. I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions—to take the time to listen, to learn and to take accountability for my own privilege."

Further, Stowers also expressed that she was feeling "glad" she "put myself in the line of fire" and spoke her truth.

"Now I'm seeing Bravo follow suit—the same as MTV and The Challenge—[by] letting go of castmates that have also made racist remarks. Bravo is releasing women that have given them crazy ratings because they want to be on the right side of history," she said.

This week, The Challenge announced that it "severed ties" with Dee Nguyen as a result of her "offensive comments on the Black Lives Matter movement." Dee posted an apology for her actions, writing, "The last 24 hours have made me [realize] what is important and that is forgiveness. I would like to offer my sincerest apology to my colleagues to whom I have hurt directly and indirectly due to my insensitive remarks. Let me be clear I am a POC that cares about BLM."

"I believe in this movement and I am stepping away from social media to focus on my wellbeing and mental health," she continued. "This is not a goodbye, it's a I will see you again. To my fans, thank you for believing in me and for your support. It helps. I see every single one of you and I remember your stories. Stay strong and stay safe my friends."

