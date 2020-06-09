What’s On This Week in Australia: Cooking Classes, Ski Season and More

Black Lives Matter

What: Continuing the momentum of the #BlackLivesMatter protests over the past weekend, several more events have been planned to amplify melanated voices in Australia. Peaceful protests and vigils are taking place near Perth, Campbelltown and Darwin, with all attending urged to practice safe social-distancing. This is the time for change, and just one of many ways to show your support.

When: Saturday 6th June – Saturday 13th June

Where: Contact your local First Nations People-led organisation for up-to-date event details.

Ski And Stay This Winter Across NSW

What: Now that winter is well and truly here, dust off those snow boots because ski fields are back open! NSW inter-regional tourism has just recommenced, so Thredbo, Perisher and Charlotte's Pass are kicking off their ski season with some great deals. Get amongst the village life, sip on hot chocolate and enjoy the finest trails on offer.

When: From Monday 22nd June through Winter

Where: More information on where to stay and go during Ski Season here.

Fever-Tree Gin & Tonic Festival

What: What's a better way to celebrate World Gin Day than to attend a virtual festival? Say hello to Fever-Tree's Gin & Tonic Festival, where you get a chance to explore the diverse and delightful world of gin from the comfort of your couch and blankets. Expect masterclasses from Four Pillars, talks with Masterchef's Simon Toohey, and exotic new releases to really spice up your winter.

When: Saturday, 13th June from 5:30pm - 7:00pm AEST

Where: Grab your glasses and register here now. Please remember to drink responsibly.