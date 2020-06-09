How Kerry Washington Plans to Change the Way Her Kids Learn About Black History

Kerry Washington wants to change the way her children look at Black History.

During her virtual visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Little Fires Everywhere star shared she is having open conversations at home about the state of the world.

"There's a lot of posts about privilege looks like discovering that racism exists as opposed to knowing that it exists," she told host Jimmy Kimmel. "So, I think for a lot of black families, we don't have the privilege of ignoring what's going on and pretending that it's not happening."

As she continued, Washington explained that she hopes this call for social change will inspire a new way of educating children on Black History.

"But the thing I've been thinking about a lot, honestly, with my kids—and with my friends' kids—I've been thinking a lot about education and a lot about talking about race and introducing ideas of race," she began. "And really thinking about the idea that for a lot of kids—kids are introduced to race at Black History Month or in the concept of change-makers like Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks."