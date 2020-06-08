Bonnie Pointer of The Pointer Sisters Dead at 69

The music world is mourning the loss of Bonnie Pointer.

Bonnie, an original member of the R&B group The Pointer Sisters, died Monday, June 8 at the age of 69.

Anita Pointer told Variety in a statement, "It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of the Pointer Sisters that my sister Bonnie died this morning. Our family is devastated. On behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time."

"Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day," Anita continued in her tribute. "We never had a fight in our life. I already miss her and I will see her again one day."

The singer and younger sister June Pointer, who passed away in 2006, co-founded the group as a duo in 1969. Anita joined the group the same year, followed by their older sister Ruth Pointer in 1972. Known for hit songs like "I'm So Excited," "Jump (For My Love)" and "Fairytale," The Pointer Sisters went on to win three Grammy Awards.