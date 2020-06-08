Melissa Etheridge Says She Has an ''Empty Space In My Heart'' After Son's Death

After her son Beckett Cypher's death in May, Melissa Etheridge is sharing an update on how she's been coping since then.

"Hello my friends," Etheridge wrote in a statement shared on Twitter on Monday, June 8. "I just wanted to update you all. I have made myself busy by fixing up my studio here in the house. It has healed me, greatly."

She added, "While nothing but time will heal the empty space in my heart, I have been hopeful watching the world rise up and ask for more love."

Etheridge went on to reveal that in a few days she would be making an announcement about her plans to return to music. "I miss you all and am so grateful for your thoughts and well wishes," she concluded her statement.

After announcing the death of her 21-year-old son's death, the 58-year-old singer released a statement confirming that he died of a drug overdose.