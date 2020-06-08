Tyler Cameron Slams "All Lives Matter" Comment as He Speaks Out About Racism

Tyler Cameron is vowing to educate himself, and his followers, on social injustice.

After attending a protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement with best friend Matt James over the weekend, the former Bachelorette star took to Instagram to share a photo alongside his longtime pal.

"This is my brother @mattjames919 and I will always stand with you. I never will know what you go through on a day to day basis," Cameron wrote to his friend. "You have a way of carrying a smile and a contagious laugh that always makes it seem like everything is all good. I've seen something different these last couple of weeks."

"I've seen a more serious you. I've seen conviction in your eyes to make change and I of course will always stand with you," the 27-year-old continued. "I will stand with all of my brothers and sisters because this is not a country that is safe nor fair for all people. Black lives matter more than anything right now."

Cameron went on to discuss his experience at the protest and his work with mentorship program, ABC Food Tours.

"At the protest yesterday, I saw so much pain in these mother's eyes who have lost their children to police brutality," Cameron shared. "At @abcfoodtours we work with the minority. Those kids have my heart and I'll be damned to see one of them lose their lives to a corrupt system."