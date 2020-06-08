Former NFL Star Reche Caldwell Dead at 41 After Shooting

Fans are mourning the death of Donald "Reche" Caldwell.

The football star died at the age of 41 over the weekend.

His mother, Deborah, told WFLA the former NFL player died after an "ambush" at his home in Tampa, Fla. She said Caldwell was shot in the leg and chest while he was heading out for a date with his girlfriend.

"He was a good person who smiled all of the time," she also told TMZ. "He tried to help everyone he could. He was the type of guy who would take his shirt off his back and give it to you."

While Tampa police would not confirm Caldwell's death to NBC News, they did confirm they were investigating a homicide in which a victim was shot and killed on Saturday. According to the police, officers found an adult male victim of a gunshot wound in the front yard of a residence upon their arrival at the scene. They then began performing life-saving measures. After the Tampa Fire Rescue arrived, they transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

