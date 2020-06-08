YouTube and X Factor Star Trevi Moran Comes Out as Transgender

by emily belfiore | Mon., Jun. 8, 2020 7:55 AM
Trevi Moran has come out as a transgender woman.
In a candid video titled "Coming Out. I Am Female," the YouTube star and former X Factor contestant declared that she is a transgender female and explained that this decision has been a long time coming.
"Hi. My name is Trevi Moran. I am a transgender female," she began the emotional vlog. "It's a good start. I can't believe I just said that out loud. I've dealt with this feeling my entire life, and I know that I'm a woman deep down inside. It's just a feeling you know."
As she continued, Moran, who first came out as gay in 2015, shared that her journey towards coming out as transgender has been rocky, starting when she began questioning identifying as a cisgender male nearly three years ago.
"I hit a rock in my journey in 2017 when I thought I wasn't transgender because I thought that people were pushing me to be transgender," she said. "No, I just had a lot of demons back then. A lot of eating disorder stuff, self-confidence issues. It wasn't the time for me to come out back then. But now I'm here, and I'm transgender."
After revealing that she originally had "this whole thing lined up" to announce her coming out, complete with a "photoshoot" and "music," Moran later realized that wasn't the best approach, adding, "I was just like, ‘This just doesn't feel right. Like, I feel like I'm, like, glamorizing it and trying to capitalize it.'"
Giving her followers more information about her transition, the musician continued, "I'm going through a lot right now. I am two months in on hormones. My brain is just everywhere. I am so hormonal, I mean my a-- is getting fat as f---. And I'm growing breasts, and it hurts. I'm going through a lot right now, and all because I just want to be me and self-express myself."
Then, she shared that she's been documenting her transition for an upcoming docuseries called Trevi: The Transition. "This is a really vulnerable moment for me right now," Moran said as she fought back tears.
YouTube
Leaving her followers with some uplifting words, she concluded, "If you're ever lost, just don't go out, go in. Go in and find yourself because going out and distracting yourself defeats the purpose."
Moran also shared that her pronouns moving forward are "she" and "her," noting that she now goes by "Trevi" instead of Trevor. Signing off, she added, "That's my life."
