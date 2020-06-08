Harry Potter's Katie Leung Seems to Respond After J.K. Rowling Is Accused of Transphobia

Cho Chang is making her thoughts known and clear.

Over the weekend, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling faced backlash and accusations of transphobia after she made a series of comments on Twitter. The morning after, Katie Leung, the actress behind the famed Harry Potter character Cho Chang, seemingly reacted to the controversy with a thread of her own.

"So, you want my thoughts on Cho Chang? Okay, here goes...," she began before tweeting out a series of links to resources supporting black transgender people and LGBTQ people of African, Asian, Caribbean, Middle Eastern and Latin American descent, a petition calling for more protection for black transgender women in the United Kingdom and a fund for the community of black transgender women in Atlanta who are homeless and/or sex workers.

She concluded the thread with, "#AsiansForBlackLives."

On Saturday, Rowling tweeted a link to a Devex opinion article headlined "Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate" and responded with, "'People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"