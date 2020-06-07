Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute Apologize Over Faith Stowers Treatment

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have broken their silence.

On Sunday, June 7, the Vanderpump Rules stars issued an apology to their former co-star Faith Stowers. Both Stassi and Kristen took to their individual social media accounts to express their regret over their past actions towards Faith.

Taking to Instagram, Stassi shared an image of her statement addressing the accusations. "It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better," her statement read. "I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused."

Stassi also expressed that she was "grateful" for the people in her life that continue to "check me" and "push me to evolve into a more educated person."

The 31-year-old then directly addressed her former castmate. "I also want to address my former castmate, Faith Stowers. My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that," she said. "I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions."

"What I did to Faith was wrong," she continued. "I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness."