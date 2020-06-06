George Floyd’s Life Celebrated at Public Memorial Service in North Carolina

Large crowds of mourners came out today to pay respect to George Floyd, who lost his life at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department, sparking nationwide protest.

A two-hour public viewing was held in Raeford, about 25 miles outside of Fayetteville — where the 46-year-old man was born. For a period, Floyd also lived in Houston, Texas before making his way to Minnesota.

Grievers and peaceful protesters lined the road outside the Cape Fear Conference B building, where inside the church Floyd's casket was placed in the center of the of the lobby. Mourners were allowed inside in groups of 10 and asked to wear a mask, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Fayetteville Observer, the peaceful crowds cheered as men arrived on horses, and upon the arrival of a motorcade by a local motorcycle club, all in honor of Floyd.

In a live stream of the second private memorial service from NBC News, a choir sang the popular gospel song, "I Shall Wear a Crown," as masked mourners danced and sang in celebration of Floyd's life.