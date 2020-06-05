John Legend Writes Personal Tribute to Breonna Taylor on Her 27th Birthday

On what would have been Breonna Taylor's 27th birthday, John Legend is fighting for justice.

In a new op-ed written for Entertainment Weekly, the "All of Me" singer decided to shine a light and spread awareness on an essential worker who died in Louisville, Kentucky.

"Breonna should be celebrating her 27th birthday today. Like so many Black women, she was an essential worker, an emergency medical technician, the kind of first responder we depend on to save lives during this ongoing pandemic. She had planned on becoming a nurse and dreamed of being a wife and mother. She was on her path," John wrote in part. "But after midnight on March 13, officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department barged into her apartment, fired off more than 20 bullets, eight of which ultimately took Breonna's life. They had the wrong home and an illegal no-knock search warrant."

The Grammy winner continued, "Now is the time for us to join together and emphatically SAY HER NAME. Black women created this call to action because we continue to wrongly talk about the generations-long crisis of police and vigilante violence in a gendered way, as if it only happens to Black men."