6 Acts of Kindness That Will Inspire You

"Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping."

Mister Rogers may have shared his mother's words to him as a young boy decades ago, but they are more relevant than ever as global Black Lives Matter protests continue following the death of George Floyd on May 25, after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly 9-minutes, with the assistance of three other officers.

While some of the news coming out of the protests has been overwhelming at times, it's important to celebrate the acts of kindness and the displays of love being shared because, like Mister Rogers said, the helpers are always there.

Throughout the week, stories have circulated detailing inspiring moments happening around the world, from a community rallying around their neighbor who was scared to walk through his neighborhood alone to three childhood best friends coming together for a heartwarming reunion at a protest in Ireland.