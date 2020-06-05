Anna Kendrick Details "Confusing Time" When a “Totally Peaceful” Protest Took an "Alarming" Turn

Anna Kendrick is reflecting on her protesting experience.

During her virtual visit to The Late Late Show, the Trolls World Tour star recalled participating in a Black Lives Matter protest earlier in the week.

"My experience was really positive," she told host James Corden. "It was really moving and meaningful. And I found it to be totally peaceful. And I had been nervous about going because, you know, there has been violence, but it was so wonderful. And I actually left after a few hours because I am an old lady and can only be on my feet in the sun for so long, obviously."

Despite the peacefulness she experienced from her fellow protesters and law enforcement, Kendrick said that she learned the event had taken an "alarming" turn moments after she left.

"I had a funny experience where, I looked at my phone after about 20 minutes after leaving and I saw that there were rubber bullets being fired," she continued. "Then, that a cop car was on fire."