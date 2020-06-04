Jay-Z Lends His Private Plane to Ahmaud Arbery's Attorneys to Attend Court Hearing

With a court hearing scheduled Thursday and flights unavailable, attorneys representing Ahmaud Arbery's family say they "started losing hope" they'd be able to attend—that is until Jay-Z offered to help.

According to Instagram posts shared by Blerim Elmazi and S. Lee Merritt, the rapper lent his private plane to the legal team so they could make it to a preliminary hearing in Georgia.

"Court hearing in Brunswick, Georgia this morning," Elmazi captioned a photo standing in front of the jet. "No flights to take us there last night. @leemerrittesq and I spent hours trying to find flights or cars. At 1 am we started losing hope till we got a call from Jay-Z's people at Roc Nation who chartered a flight for us to attend this hearing with the family of Ahmaud Arbery. Thankful for their support."

Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was fatally shot in February. Video of the incident circulated online, prompting widespread outrage.