George Floyd Memorial Scholarship Announced During Minneapolis Service

America continues to mourn the death of George Floyd.

On Thursday afternoon, hundreds of attendees arrived at North Central University in Minnesota for the first of many memorials in honor of George.

T.I. and wife Tiny, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Master P, Minnesota Vikings football player Tajae Sharpe and NBA player Stephen Jackson were just some of the guests who joined George's family in celebrating his life.

The memorial, streamed on NBC News, included prayers from religious leaders, music from local singers and messages from neighborhood leaders including the President of North Central University who announced the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship helps promote the education promise of aspiring young black American leaders. In fact, North Central University President Dr. Scott Hagen challenged every university president in the United States to start their own fund at their respective college.

Audience members including George's family erupted in applause when the news was announced.