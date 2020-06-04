Alicia Keys Shares Empowering Tribute to Her "Unstoppable" 5-Year-Old Son

Alicia Keyshas shared a moving message to her young son.

As the Black Lives Matter movement continues forward in the wake of George Floyd's death, the Grammy-winning songstress took to social media with an empowering tribute to her and husband Swizz Beatz's 5-year-old son, Genesis.

"My beautiful baby boy/So curious and pure/Yet SO clear about what you don't want," the poem began. "'NO!' you say with vigor/When you don't like something going on in your small but powerful 5-year-old-world⁣/I hope that never changes⁣."

"I hope that inner strength and fire ⁣never extinguishes⁣," she continued. "And you never feel the sway to fit in⁣ or be silenced⁣/I have a STRONG feeling you won't/That's just not the fabric from which u came⁣."

"Look at you," she commanded. "Future architect, Builder, Mastermind, Wisdom keeper, Re-shaper, Change maker...My Beautiful Baby Boy⁣/You are unstoppable!!!⁣"

⁣

The famous mom concluded with, "#Blacklivesmatter Link in my bio for ways you can stay involved."

Along with the poem, the star also shared two photos of her smiling little one—one of him building a tower and another of him playing in a puddle.

The couple, who have been married for almost a decade, are parents to Genesis and their older son, 9-year-old Egypt, as well as co-parents to Beatz's son from his previous marriage.