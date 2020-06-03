Dance Moms Stars Speak Out Against Abby Lee Miller Over Alleged Controversial Remarks

Two parents from Dance Moms are sharing their experiences of working with Abby Lee Miller.

As protests surrounding the death of George Floyd continue around the world, season 8 mom Adriana Smith took to Instagram where she claimed the Lifetime reality star made controversial remarks towards her daughter Kamryn Smith.

"I recently posted on my FB that racism is not something we can disagree on and still be friends, which in turn is why we are not friends. A statement from her that sticks in my mind to this day during my time on DMS8 is ‘I know you grew up in the HOOD with only a box of 8 crayons, but I grew up in the country club with a box of 64—don't be stupid.'" Adriana claimed on her public social media account. "This my friends is not something or a statement that can be googled. Ask yourself what does that mean? This to me shows that you think you are better than me and in higher rank and all together superior to ME!"

The Dance Moms alumna continued, "Do you remember you told me, ‘Do you want me to tell you why you are really here?' LOL as if I didn't know…again showing your superiority. Let me remind you what you said in case you forgot. You told me to ‘LOOK in the MIRROR! That's the only reason you are here!' Kam told me she heard ‘they need a sprinkle of color!'"