Lea Michele Apologizes After Being Accused of Making Glee a "Living Hell" for Samantha Ware

Lea Michele is speaking out.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday after her former co-star Samantha Ware accused Lea of making her experience on Glee a "living hell." After the accusations were made, Hello Fresh announced that they ended their partnership with Lea.

"One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face," Lea wrote in her message on social media Wednesday.

Lea went on to reference her tweet from a few days ago, in which she said George Floyd's death at the hands of the Minneapolis police was "not an isolated incident" and supported the Black Lives Matter movement.

In her statement on Wednesday, Lea wrote, "When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time, but the responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them."