Vanessa Morgan Says She's Being ''Used as a Sidekick'' to Riverdale's White Characters

Actress Vanessa Morgan Kopech is speaking out about being "tired of how black people are portrayed in media."

Morgan, who currently plays Toni Topaz in The CW's Riverdale, took to Twitter on Sunday, May, 31 to share that she was not going to be "quiet anymore." In a statement posted on the social media platform, she wrote, "Tired of how black people are portrayed in media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people. Tired of us also being used as side kick non dimensional characters to our white leads."

"Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show," she continued. "It starts with the media. I'm not being quiet anymore."

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old actress stated that her role on Riverdale "has nothing to do with my fellow classmates/friends. They don't write the show. So no need to attack them, they don't call the shots & I know they have my back."

Morgan stars in The CW show alongside Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Madelaine Petsch, and Charles Melton.