Mother of George Floyd's 6-Year-Old Daughter Speaks Out: "He Will Never Walk Her Down the Aisle"

The mother of George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna is addressing the nation, one week after his death.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Gianna and her mother, Roxie Washington, stepped up to a podium to demand justice for the 46-year-old, who was killed while being detained by a Minneapolis police officer.. "I don't have a lot to say because I can't get my words together right now, but I wanted everybody to know that this is what those officers took," Roxie, pointing at her daughter.

She continued, "At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families. Gianna does not have a father. He will never see her grown up, graduate. He will never walk her down the aisle. If there's a problem and she needs a dad, she does not have that anymore."

"I'm here for my baby and I'm here for George because I want justice for him. I want justice for him because he was good no matter what anybody thinks. This is the proof. He was a good man," she concluded her message before walking off in tears.