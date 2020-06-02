NBC News NOW to Air Can You Hear Us Now? Virtual Discussion on Race in America

by Allison Crist | Tue., Jun. 2, 2020

Protests are continuing across the country following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, and in an effort to continue the dialogue around issues like police brutality and racism, NBC News NOW and NBCBLK present Can You Hear Us Now?, a virtual discussion.

Airing tonight at 8 p.m. ET, the special will be hosted by MSNBC correspondent and host of the NBC News podcast, Into AmericaTrymaine Lee. With the help of guests such as Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes and actor Don Cheadle, Lee will moderate discussions on race, what being black in America means today, the experiences that shape and fuel the pain and anguish playing out in protests across the country and how America can help heal the divide. 

Additional Can You Hear Us Now? guests include the co-Founder of Campaign Zero, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, and New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones.

George Floyd's Brother Terrence Speaks Out

You can watch the virtual discussion here with E! in the above livestream, or by tuning in to NBC News NOW, NBCNews.com, NBC LX (NBC/Telemundo owned stations' new network) on broadcast, cable and OTT, Peacock and on NBC News' Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels on Tuesday, June 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

For LX's TV and cable listings, click here

Be sure to also follow along with the hashtag #CanYouHearUsNow.

"E! stands in solidarity with the black community against systemic racism and oppression experienced every day in America," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners and viewers to demand change and accountability. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

