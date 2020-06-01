Karol G Apologizes After Posting Photo of Her Multi-Colored Dog to Promote Black Lives Matter

Karol G has apologized after facing backlash for a post she shared about the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Monday morning, the 29-year-old Colombian singer shared a picture of her black and white spotted dog with the caption, "El ejemplo perfecto de que el Blanco y Negro JUNTOS se ven hermosos. #BlackLivesMatter."

Her caption translates to, "The perfect example that [the color] black and white together look beautiful. #BlackLivesMatter."

The tweet has since been deleted.

While becoming a trending topic on Twitter, fans and followers on social media criticized the singer for sharing what they described as "colorblind" and "tone deaf."

The singer then took to her Twitter account once again and shared an apology.

"I was wrong and I apologize," she wrote, sharing an English and Spanish translation of her apology. "I want to make clear that my intentions were right in the photo I posted earlier. I meant to say that racism is terrible and that I cannot begin to understand it."