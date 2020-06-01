Halsey Provides Medical Aid to People Injured During George Floyd Protest

After a weekend of protests in response to the killing of George Floyd, celebrities continue to use their platform and resources in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Halsey, who stood on the front line of a protest in Santa Monica, Calif. this weekend, was photographed providing medical aid to to fellow protesters who had been injured.

"do not underplay these rubber bullets bc you have been told they are 'not lethal'. I had to bandage a man who looked like his entire face had exploded today," the 25-year-old wrote on social media on Sunday, May 31. "So before you say, from the comfort of your home, that we're exaggerating, please consider the injuries some have suffered."

After attending L.A. protests, Halsey advised protesters to stay prepared and carry with them medical supplies including, "Alcohol, disinfectant, gauze for excessive bleeding, non stick gauze pads and medical tape, eye pads, butterfly bandages, cold packs, neosporin, bandage scissors, tweezers and ace bandages."