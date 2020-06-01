George Floyd’s Brother Terrence Visits Site Of His Sibling’s Death

One week after George Floyd died at the hands of the Minneapolis police, his brother Terrence Floyd visited the site where his sibling was killed.

Joined by Reverend Kevin McCall, Terrence held a prayer vigil in honor of his late brother and received an outpouring of support from protesters gathered around the scene.

Tearfully addressing the crowd, he began, "I understand y'all upset, but like it was already said, I doubt y'all are half as upset as I am. So, if I'm not over here wildin' out, if I'm not over here blowing up stuff, if not over here messing up my community, then what are y'all doing? What are y'all doing? Y'all are doing nothing. Because that's not gonna bring my brother back at all. It may feel good for the moment, just like when you drink, but when it comes down you're gonna wonder what you did."

"My family is a peaceful family," he continued. "My family is God-fearing. Yeah, we upset. But we're not gonna take it; we're not gonna be repetitious."