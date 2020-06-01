George Floyd Protests Go Global as Countries Stand in Solidarity With Black Lives Matter Movement

Sean Gallup/Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jun. 1, 2020 11:32 AM
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
All around the world, protestors are showing their support for George Floyd.
As thousands of Americans attended protests in major cities across the United States this weekend, social media has proven that this movement has gone global.
Choreographer Parris Goebel found herself at a peaceful protest in New Zealand where hundreds walked in the streets.
"We may be on the other side of the world, but we stand with you. All ethnicities, all ages and all walks of life showed up today. So proud of NZ. #BLACKLIVESMATTER #ENDRACISM," she wrote on Instagram to her 1.6 million followers. "Today's peaceful protest in Auckland, New Zealand was incredible. When we come together we are powerful. Thank you @mahlete__ for organizing this and thank you to everyone that showed up. #BLACKLIVESMATTER."
Paris' Instagram posts included videos and photos from the march where participants chanted "Black Lives Matter" while holding various signs.
New Zealand isn't alone. In video obtained by Carl Nasman for NBC News, protestors traveled to the U.S. Embassy in Berlin where they clapped in unison to show support for George.
At the U.S. Embassy in Dublin, hundreds of peaceful protestors kneeled on one knee. And in photos spreading online, similar protests occurred in London and Amsterdam.
For those wondering what George's family thinks of all the protests, his brother Terrence Floyd appeared on Good Morning America Monday morning to shed some insight.
Terrence described his brother as a "gentle giant" who was all about "peace and unity."
"When you spoke to him, he always wanted to motivate you, no matter what you was going through," Terrence shared with Robin Roberts. More protests are scheduled today in several major cities around the world.
"E! stands in solidarity with the black community against systemic racism and oppression experienced every day in America," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners and viewers to demand change and accountability. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."
