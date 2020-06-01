George Floyd's Brother Condemns "Destructive Unity" While Calling For "Positive" Change

George Floyd's brother Terrence Floyd is speaking out following the death of his sibling.
It's been just days since George was killed at the hands of the Minnesota Police department, sparking a call for justice. On Monday morning, Terrence joined Good Morning America's Robin Roberts via video after traveling from New York to Minnesota to visit the site where his brother died.
"It's been just devastating, I feel like I'm still a little numb about it," Terrence shared in the ABC News interview. "But I got people in my corner just being there for me, so going there tomorrow, I just want to feel my brother's spirit."
Terrence went on to say that his brother was a "gentle giant" who was about "peace" and "unity."
"When you spoke to him, he always wanted to motivate you, no matter what you was going through," Terrence shared, adding that his brother always saw the "brighter side" of things.
Terrence, who called his brother a "peaceful motivator," also talked about the turn some protests have taken and if his family is concerned that will take away from the call for justice.
"I do feel like it's overshadowing what's going on because, like I said, he was about peace he was about unity...the things that's transpiring now, they may call it unity but it's destructive unity," Terrence said. "It's not what he was about. That's not what my brother was about."
"It's OK to be angry, but channel your anger to do something positive or make a change another way because we've been down this road already," Terrence continued. "The anger...damaging your hometown is not the way he'd want."
Amid this call for change, E! News stands in solidarity with the black community against systemic racism and oppression experienced every day in America
"E! stands in solidarity with the black community against systemic racism and oppression experienced every day in America," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners and viewers to demand change and accountability. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."