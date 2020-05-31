Michael Jordan Sends Support to Protestors: ''We Have Had Enough''

Michael Jordan is extending his support to the protestors taking to the streets across the country in response to the death of George Floyd.

In a statement posted on his social media, the former basketball player began: "I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We had had enough."

The 57-year-old went on to express that while he doesn't have "the answers," he believes in the power of being vocal.

"Our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others," the statement continued. "We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality."

Jordan added that "we need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability."